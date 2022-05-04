Prince George's rapper sentenced to 128 years in prison after double homicide

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — After a five-day trial and eight hours of deliberation, a jury in Prince George's County found 32-year-old Kyeem King guilty of multiple offenses including two counts of second degree murder.

King is facing a maximum sentence of 128 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7, 2022.

During the early morning hours of June 1, 2019, two Prince George's County police officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the front seats of a gray Honda Accord.

Davion Brandon, 26, and Antonio Taitano-Walker, 28, were both taken to the hospital after first aid was deemed unsuccessful.

Brandon died at the scene and Taitono-Walker had surgery and later died to his injuries.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene which included a handgun, which was confirmed to be the weapon in both murders.

Further investigation showed King was with both victims earlier in the day recording a rap video. It places King in the backseat of the car at the time of the shooting.

King was found guilty of multiple charges including two counts of second degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm.

