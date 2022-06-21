Prince George's Police Corporal dies while off duty at home

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County Police officer - a husband with four daughters - died suddenly last week at his home, the department announced.

Corporal Terry Middleton was off-duty at the time of his death.

Middleton was a 16-year veteran of the Prince George's County Police Department. Before that, he had been a volunteer with the New York Fire Department.

He was currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Division II Bowie Station.

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of Corporal Terry Middleton. Corporal Middleton passed away late last week at his home. He was off-duty at the time. https://t.co/lSTFdhhP65 pic.twitter.com/xm3zQK8vmQ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 21, 2022

"Corporal Middleton was seen as a mentor to the younger officers on his squad and was always ready to offer a helping hand," the Prince George's Police Department said.

Middleton enjoyed fishing and the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

"We offer his family and everyone who knew and loved Corporal Middleton our sincere condolences," the department said.

