Prince George's Police corporal accused of pulling gun in case of road rage

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 11:33:20-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Prince George's County Police corporal has been arrested for an alleged road rage incident back on August 26.

James Thornley, 47, faces first and second degree assault charges involving a firearm.

Police say he was off-duty and headed home, but still in uniform, when an altercation occurred at Forest Drive and Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis.

A woman claimed Thornley pointed a gun at her during the incident.

Details of what led to the incident are unclear.

Thornley is currently being held without bail and has been suspended from the police force without pay.

He's been with the agency since 1993.

