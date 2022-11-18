Prince George's County sheriff dies unexpectedly at 78

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County sheriff Melvin C. High has died unexpectedly at the age of 78. High was feeling ill and checked into Washington Hospital Center where he passed away.

He was serving in his third term as sheriff.

According to the acting Sheriff Darrin C. Palmer, High accomplished numerous things in the department.

"Over the last twelve years, Sheriff High modernized the Sheriff's Office focusing on professional growth of the agency, top tier training, effective service delivery, and accountability," Palmer said.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.