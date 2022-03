CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George’s County Police Sergeant has been indicted for his involvement in a deadly car chase.

Sergeant Shaun Urbina is accused of misconduct in office.

On July 9, 2020, prosecutors say he engaged in an unauthorized high-speed pursuit in Clinton, that ended in a crash and the deaths of Lynda Jones and her adult son, Richard.

Following the crash, four other officers were also placed on suspension. They have all since returned to full duty, while Urbina remains suspended.