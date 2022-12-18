Prince George's County police investigate a fatal pedestrian collision

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Prince George's County police are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal pedestrian collision.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue. When they arrived, they located a man in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Investigators are still attempting to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

