Prince George's County officer found guilty for arrest that left man paralyzed

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County Police officer was found guilty of assaulting a man while making an arrest in 2019.

Sergeant Bryant Strong caused paralysis to Demonte Ward-Blake.

Strong was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for assaulting a citizen while handcuffed behind his back.

Records show that on October 17, 2019, Strong initiated a traffic stop on a car in Oxon Hill for displaying expired tags.

According to records, the officer made contact with Ward-Blake, and at some point during the interaction, the officer unholstered his weapon.

Then, Ward-Blake became verbally agitated at that time but continued to cooperate and comply with the officer’s orders.

Then, additional officers came to back up Strong, who placed Ward-Blake under arrest.

According to documents, Strong stood Ward-Blake up near the passenger side of the police patrol car to conduct a search of Ward-Blake.

During the search, Ward-Blake turned his body towards Strong, at which time Strong pushed Ward-Blake against the patrol car to continue the search and then took Ward-Blake to the ground.

Ward-Blake sustained serious injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

“I am pleased that this case has been successfully resolved. As state’s attorney, my job is to hold defendant’s fully accountable for their crimes, including police officers, who are charged with protecting the public and enforcing the law," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "This defendant abused his position, violated the rights of a citizen he was sworn to protect and caused him to sustain severe life altering injuries for the remainder of his life. He will now he will have to face the consequences for his actions.”

Sentencing is set July 21. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

