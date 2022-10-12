Watch Now
Prince George's county extends youth curfew until end of the year

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:43 AM, Oct 12, 2022
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — A curfew for young people in Prince George's county will remain in effect for the rest of the year.

Last month, the county put the curfew in place after youth were involved in several shootings.

County leaders say due to the success rate of the curfew, they've chosen to extend it.

County executive Angela Alsobrooks says children 17 and under must be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekends unless they are with an adult.

Parents and guardians are given warnings and notified if their kids are out past curfew.

If not resolved, parents will have to pay a fine.

The curfew will be reevaluated during the holidays.

