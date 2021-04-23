Prince George's Co. Police lieutenant federally charged with attempted tax evasion

GREENBELT, Md. — A Prince George's County Police lieutenant has been federally charged with five counts of attempted tax evasion.

Prosecutors say Edward Scott Finn, 46, failed to report more than $1.3 million of income from his private security business during tax years 2014 through 2019.

According to court filings, Finn allegedly deposited checks written out to his security company into his own personal bank account or his children s.

Those deposits were never reported as income on neither Finn's corporate or personal tax returns.

Prosecutors say that adds up to about $484,281 of what would have been owed to the IRS.

Finn is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday.

If convicted, Finn faces a combined maximum of 25 years behind bars.

