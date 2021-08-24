PrimoHoagies opens in canton

BALTIMORE — There's a new place to eat in southeast Baltimore.

Maryland’s second PrimoHoagies franchise location opened its doors Tuesday. They're at The Shops at Canton Crossing on Boston Street.

Paul Lettieri and Gerald Werner opened their first franchise location in Bel Air more than two years ago.

"It’s home Italian comfort food,” said Lettieri. “We use premium grade meat; everything is cut fresh. Our bread is out of this world. We use a recipe from a small Italian bakery in South Philadelphia. It’s just a amazing experience. It's got a nice crisp crust with a real nice soft middle covered with sesame seeds it’s kind of our claim to fame in the hoagie world."

The first 100 customers to stop by Tuesday will get a free primo size PrimoHoagie. The primo size PrimoHoagie is also on sale all day for $6.99.

The Baltimore PrimoHoagies will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.