Primary election moved to July by order of Maryland Court of Appeals

Hill Street Studios/Getty Images
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 15, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Court of Appeals of Maryland has issued an order moving the primary election to July 19.

The primaries were originally supposed to be taking place on June 28.

The following deadlines have also been amended:

  1. The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy, established pursuant to Election Law Article (“EL”) § 5-303, is extended to Friday, April 15, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.;
  1. The deadline for candidates to withdraw a certificate of candidacy, established pursuant to EL § 5-502(a), is extended to Monday, April 18, 2022;
  1. The deadline to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election, established pursuant to EL § 5-901, is extended to Wednesday, April 20, 2022;
  1. The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency, established pursuant to EL § 5‑305, is extended to Thursday, April 21, 2022.
