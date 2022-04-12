Watch
Pride of Baltimore II escorts the clipper Stad Amsterdam

Stad Amsterdam
Tranise Foster
Stad Amsterdam
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 14:06:40-04

BALTIMORE — Sail Baltimore has hosted more than 750 ships in Baltimore but there's a brand new ship in town. Pride of Baltimore II escorted the clipper Stad Amsterdam into the inner harbor this morning.

Both Stad Amsterdam and Pride of Baltimore II will be open to the general public on Broadway Pier in Fells Point for free deck tours on Sunday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All who plan to board Stad Amsterdam must register in advance at here and must wear a mask. Pre-registration is not required to board Pride of Baltimore II.

