Meeting Tuesday after Price Rite market closes in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md — Tonight there will be a zoom meeting for those affected by the closing of the Southwest Baltimore market, Price Rite. During the meeting, there will be a in depth discussion on the closing of the market along with brainstorming meeting topics for 2023. The meeting will begin at 7 tonight and is open to the public. Councilmembers, community leaders, funders and industry experts are also expected to attend. If you would like to attend the meeting, you can click the link above or dial in using; +1 646 876 9923.

Meeting ID: 928 7477 0662

Password: 078670

RELATED: "Devastating": Price Rite supermarket closing in southwest Baltimore

