Previously suspended Baltimore Police officers owed back pay after being cleared of criminal charges

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Police officers are in line for back pay after they were each cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Officer Leon Riley was suspended from the department without pay for nearly two years.

He'd been charged with assault in August of 2020, over an arrest that was caught on video and went viral back in December of 2019.

This past July he was acquitted of all charges at trial and had his police powers restored.

Per a Memorandum of Understanding between the police department and union, the City now owes Riley $137,039.34 in backpay.

He's also entitled to recover 365.75 hours of Vacation and 110.35 hours of Sick Leave.

The Board of Estimates is expected to approve Riley's pay at their Wednesday meeting.

At the same time the Board will also be asked to sign off on $9,002.07 in back pay owed to officer Thomas Kirby.

He was suspended between June and July of this year over domestic violence charges in Baltimore County.

Prosecutors later dropped the case, prompting Kirby to be reinstated.

He's seeking to have 10.625 hours of Vacation and 5.160 hours of Sick Leave restored as well.