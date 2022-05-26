Previously convicted sex offender sentenced for receipt of child pornography

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for receipt of child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, 38-year-old Paul Anthony Philip III was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in 2015 and was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release.

As part of the conditions of his release, he was prohibited from using any computers or internet-capable devices without the approval of the United States Probation and Pretrial Services.

He signed a monitoring agreement in 2019, where he agreed to waive any expectations of privacy from the probation officer and the computer monitoring software.

On five separate instances in 2021, he failed to report for sex offender treatment including mental health and substance abuse therapy sessions, as required by the conditions of his supervised release. He also did not comply with the rules and polices of his sober living house and often used smart devices.

An unauthorized tablet was found under his pillow and when asked if there was any child pornography on it, he declined to answer any questions.

The tablet and his phone were found to contain numerous images of child pornography including approximately 282 images and 206 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including an infant.

Data stored on Philip’s tablet also showed that the device was logged into an email account which had received an email from a website widely used by individuals to view child pornography.

The email confirmed his registration of an account on a child pornography website under the username “live4kidlove”.

It was found that he used the same email account to distribute and receive links to files depicting the sexual abuse of children in exchange for other images of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. As part of his sentence, the Court has ordered Philip to pay $9,000 in restitution.