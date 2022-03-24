Previously convicted sex offender from Frederick sentenced for possession of child pornography

FREDERICK, Md. — A previously convicted sex offender from Frederick County was sentenced to 130 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, in July 2006, now 66-year-old Roy Edward Gibbs was convicted in Montgomery County on four counts involving the sexual abuse of two prepubescent girls.

Officials say after serving his sentence, he began downloading and distributing images and videos of child pornography. Between August 2019 and November 2019, Gibbs repeatedly distributed child pornography to undercover law enforcement officers over a file-sharing network.

As detailed in his plea agreement, in November 2019, law enforcement executed a series of federal search warrants on his residence and vehicles.

A forensic examination of several of his electronic devices revealed at least 568 images of child pornography.