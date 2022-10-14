Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Previewing Saturday's 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival

running
BEN MARGOT/Associated Press
Runners propel their legs yet another mile during the San Francisco marathon Sunday, July 11, 1999, in San Francisco. The 26-mile course winded its way throughout downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
running
Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 14:12:23-04

BALTIMORE — The 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival goes down this Saturday.

Downtown festivities kickoff around 7:30am in the areas of McKeldin Square and Camden Yards.

Over 10,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event, which includes a 26.2-mile marathon.

Many city road closures and parking restrictions will be in place throughout the day, which can be tracked on this map.

Find out when you can expect to see runners passing your neighborhood by checking out the chart below.

Baltimore Running Festival chart
This chart gives the times marathon and half-marathon runners should be in your neighborhood. If you live on Mile 17, you could expect to see the first runner arrive at 9:25 AM and the last runner to pass at 12:47 PM (times are approximate).

Here is a full schedule of the day's events.

2022 Baltimore Marathon Schedule
A schedule of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon on October 15

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019