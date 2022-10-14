Previewing Saturday's 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival

BALTIMORE — The 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival goes down this Saturday.

Downtown festivities kickoff around 7:30am in the areas of McKeldin Square and Camden Yards.

Over 10,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event, which includes a 26.2-mile marathon.

Many city road closures and parking restrictions will be in place throughout the day, which can be tracked on this map.



Find out when you can expect to see runners passing your neighborhood by checking out the chart below.

Baltimore Marathon website This chart gives the times marathon and half-marathon runners should be in your neighborhood. If you live on Mile 17, you could expect to see the first runner arrive at 9:25 AM and the last runner to pass at 12:47 PM (times are approximate).





Here is a full schedule of the day's events.