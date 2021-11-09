President visiting Port of Baltimore Wednesday to talk infrastructure

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — The Port of Baltimore is getting ready for President Joe Biden’s visit Wednesday.

He’s coming to talk infrastructure, days after the house passed a $1 trillion bipartisan plan to boost the nation’s infrastructure.

"It’s just good all-around and we’re just excited that he’s coming here," said William Doyle, the Maryland Port Administration executive director.

Doyle hopes the president will be there for a few hours. They will spend time showing off new projects and talk about how the infrastructure deal will help.

"It creates jobs. There’s going to be environmental benefits on the way that we build projects," said Doyle.

The deal is the largest federal investment in ports in U.S. history.

With the pandemic’s strain on global supply chains, Tuesday, the Biden administration announced concrete steps quickly move $17 billion to accelerate implementation of the deal and prevent disruptions.

Doyle said they plan to compete for the hundreds of millions of dollars in grants that will be available for ports.

The money would help them build more piers for ships, complete environmental projects to prevent storm runoff and get ready for the future

"Port of Baltimore is the number one port in the United States of America for automobiles and roll-on roll-off cargo and what’s coming next? Electrical vehicles, so we need that infrastructure built in and around Baltimore to charge those vehicles that come in," said Doyle.

During the visit, Doyle said they plan to show off their new ultra-large cranes and show case a laboratory experience.

"We’re gonna have staged cargo moving equipment at different areas where the union members will explain to the president what each piece of machinery does by way of moving cargo," said Doyle.

Doyle said the governor and congressional delegation will be there as well.