President Biden announces plan to offer vaccine booster shots as soon as next month

President Joe Biden announced a plan to distribute vaccine booster shots to eligible Americans as soon as next month.

The president said the country will be prepared to offer the shots by September 20th.

Under his plan, fully vaccinated adults who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible to get the booster shot eight months after their second shot.

June Laster recently became fully vaccinated. She supports the idea of a third dose.

“It makes sense to use precaution,” Laster said. “I believe for me personally it will be a good thing and given the opportunity I would say yes I would do it and I plan on definitely getting the booster shot.”

The vaccine is still effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, but research has shown protection against the virus falls over time, the CDC said.

The decision for the additonal shot comes amid a rise in cases due to the delta variant.

That’s a concern for Marla Oros. She got her second dose in early February.

“I think I am concerned about the high level of community spread and I got vaccinated very early on because I am a nurse,” she said. “I am concerned that perhaps the immunity is not as effective as it was so I’m taking extra precautions and eager to get the third shot when it becomes available.”

John Berrain got both of his shots too and he believes a third shot is worth it. He wants to continue to do his part to help put an end to the pandemic.

“Only thing we can do is pray and get the shots. Save some of our people. A lot of our people is gone man. It hit a lot of families.”

The booster shots are still subject to FDA approval and will also need to be recommended by the CDC.

As for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the CDC said a booster shot will be needed as well, but the agency is waiting for more data before making recommendation.

