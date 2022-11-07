"Premier destination": Morgan Stanley expanding at Baltimore's Harbor Point development

BALTIMORE — Investment giant Morgan Stanley is expanding at Baltimore's Harbor Point development, another win for the city's high-profile new waterfront neighborhood.

Morgan Stanley, which already has 196,000 square feet at the Thames Street Wharf building, has signed a lease into 2035 for a total of 242,000 square feet, announced real estate trust Armada Hoffler today.

Harbor Point, located between Harbor East and Fells Point, drew T. Rowe Price to move its headquarters away from downtown earlier this year. The city promised a new 4.5-acre park, a hotel, more retail space, and another 550 apartments at Harbor Point. Known as Phase III, the new additions are expected to be finished in 2024.

Louis Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler, said in a statement today:

“Morgan Stanley’s extension and expansion continues to validate our strong belief that Harbor Point is the top destination for class A companies in the region. The community’s trophy office buildings, complemented by what will ultimately be nearly 1,000 luxury apartments and some specialty retail, all surrounding a 5-acre waterfront park, make Harbor Point the premier destination for the top demographic in each of its asset classes.”

Besides T. Rowe Price, Harbor Point is also home to Constellation Energy, Transamerica, EY, RBC Wealth, and soon will be the newest location for investment management firm Franklin Templeton.