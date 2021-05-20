Pregnant woman dies after she was accidentally shot in Laurel; suspect arrested and charged

LAUREL, Md — While riding in a car, a pregnant woman was accidentally shot and killed in Laurel Wednesday night.

At a little before 11 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying near a vehicle that had been involved in an accident in the median of the roadway.

The victim, 33-year-old Latisha Monica Adams, of the 3400 block of Andrew Court, was transported to a local hospital where she and her unborn baby were both pronounced dead. Officials say she was around five months pregnant.

Detectives arrived and collected multiple items of evidence. Several witnesses, as well as, the suspect were located at the scene and interviewed in regards to the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

However, the investigation revealed that Adams' boyfriend was driving the vehicle while Adams was in the passenger seat. The back seat passenger and suspect, 48-year-old Ronald William Smith, of the 3100 block of Burning Springs Road, was seated and armed with a handgun. As Smith was manipulating the handgun, it fired one round through the seat and into Adams. This is what caused her death.

The suspect made statements that he had accidentally shot Adams and that he and the boyfriend tried to give her medical aid. In doing so, the vehicle ran into the median area of the roadway.

In regards to Adams' death, Anne Arundel County Police charged Smith with the following:

Manslaughter

First Degree Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Firearm Use in a Felony/Violent Crime

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Handgun in Vehicle

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

He is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and is being held on a no bond status.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP, or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.