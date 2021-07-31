Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pregnant Columbia woman's killer still on the loose one year later, $30k reward offered

items.[0].image.alt
Howard Co. Police
rabiah ahmad.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 12:53:30-04

COLUMBIA, md. — It has been one year and no one has been arrested in the murder of a Howard County mother-to-be.

Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28-weeks pregnant when someone fired a gun into a Columbia home last July.

At the time of the murder, doctors still miraculously delivered her baby, Ahja.

Sadly, she died a week later.

READ MORE: Columbia baby delivered after mother is murdered

Before her death, Ahmad recently moved to Maryland and had been staying on Dovecote Drive for a few months.

Police don't believe she was the target.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019