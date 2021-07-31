Pregnant Columbia woman's killer still on the loose one year later, $30k reward offered

COLUMBIA, md. — It has been one year and no one has been arrested in the murder of a Howard County mother-to-be.
Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28-weeks pregnant when someone fired a gun into a Columbia home last July.
At the time of the murder, doctors still miraculously delivered her baby, Ahja.
Sadly, she died a week later.
READ MORE: Columbia baby delivered after mother is murdered
Before her death, Ahmad recently moved to Maryland and had been staying on Dovecote Drive for a few months.
Police don't believe she was the target.
There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.