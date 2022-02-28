Praying for Ukraine

Ukrainians in Baltimore are praying for an end to the Russian invasion. Monday community leaders prayed at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore.

Martha Zahlak was one parishioner praying at Monday’s service.

She has been in the U.S. since she was 7, but still has family in Ukraine.

She said her family has moved west, away from the front lines, but is afraid of Russia firing missiles into the rest of her country.

"It’s emotional support because we're crying in our souls,” said Zahlak.

Parishioners wore blue and yellow ribbons in support of Ukraine as well.

During the service, the church also collected donations for the Ukranian military.

Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Johnny Olszewski joined parishoners at the service.

The Governor said he wants Maryland’s Ukrainian community to know the state is standing in solidarity with them.

"I got a little emotional after being there for the mass and praying with the people,” said Hogan. “I was just thinking about the families and the loved ones and what they're going through, but I wanted to show our support. We're taking every action we can to voice that support."

Over the weekend Gov. Hogan announced Maryland would end its sister-state relationship with Russia's Leningrad region.

He said the state is not doing anything to support Russia or its economy in any way going forward.