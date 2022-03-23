Pratt Libraries providing Dell Chromebooks to Head Start program families

BALTIMORE — Dell Technologies of Chromebook devices is partnering with the Enoch Pratt Free Library to provide Chromebook devices to students and families that are part of the Head Start program.

The devices will be given to students, preschool through 12th grade, that are a part of the Pratt Library programs as well. This donation was thanks to another partnership with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition.

People will begin to receive devices on Saturday, March 26 where families from the Head Start program and Charter schools will come to the Orleans St. branch. It's here that they will also be a part of a training course that will teach parents and students how to use these devices.

“We are so thankful to Dell Technologies and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition for their support,” says Pratt Library President & CEO Heidi Daniel. “The Pratt is proud to be a leader in digital equity in Maryland and this donation is just one way we are helping bridge the digital divide in our community.”

Several different Pratt Library branches will develop digital training programs for children, teens, and families throughout the city. Students in the program will be use to free services like online tutoring. When they finish the program, they'll be given their own Chromebook.

