'Praising Through Recovery' program holds second annual fundraiser

HARFORD COUNTY — The isolation from the pandemic hit the substance abuse community very hard.

Today -- they were celebrating recovery and raising money for the cause at the valley mansion.

The "Praising through recovery" program was started about 14 years ago to help men and women get back on their feet and find a new way of living without drugs and alcohol.

WMAR-2 News Kelly Swoope joined them tonight for their second annual fundraiser.

Lisa Bryson started the non-profit after her personal struggle with drugs and alcohol.

"Well, I actually started "Praising through recovery" because I'm a woman in recovery. A little more than 15 years ago, I was homeless on the street. I was that person that was begging, asking for a dollar here, and a dollar there, with a terrible heroin addiction...And being a full-blown alcoholic."

The Harford County non profit has two residential homes and has helped more than 300 people on their road to recovery.