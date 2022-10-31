Powerball ticket player in Bowie misses $1 billion jackpot by one number

BOWIE, Md. — The Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $1 billion, the second largest prize in game history.

On Saturday seven lottery players from around the country came close, hitting on five of six numbers.

However, none matched the magical Powerball. Each of those players still collected $1 million.

One ticket was purchased October 28 at the Giant on Annapolis Road in Bowie, but the winner still has not claimed their prize.

Another player in Maryland won $200,000 in Saturday's drawing, while six others won $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Halloween night.