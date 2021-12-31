Power Plant Live! prepares to welcome New Year's Eve partygoers

BALTIMORE, Md. — The surge in Covid cases has put a damper on many New Year's Eve events.

Annapolis canceled its in-person gathering but it will still put on a fireworks show.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City pulled the plug on its annual New Year's Eve fireworks event altogether for the second year in a row. This year, the city cites costs and logistics as other reasons for the cancellation.

For those still wanting to get out of the house and celebrate, there are some places where the party is still on.

Some people might be headed straight to their living rooms to ring in the new year, but for those who are all dressed up and think they have no place to go, they're still preparing to get the party started at Power Plant Live!

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021, although many might say good riddance.

Power Plant Live! marketing manager Grace Beal said “there's so much enthusiasm around 2022, just because the last two years have been so hard on the community. So, we're really excited just to have anyone and everyone come up and celebrate at Power Plant Live!”

Friday afternoon, crews were putting the finishing touches to welcome New Year's Eve revelers as Beal explained what to expect both indoors and out.

“We have this fantastic open air concept. We have an alleyway in which we have a heated tent, and there's going to be a big center bar in there,” Beal said.

“We have PBR upstairs, which has bull riding indoors. We have Kraken Axes which has axe throwing. We’re going to be open and have a ton of interactive elements for our guests tonight,” Beal added.

Usually Power Plant Live! can entertain about 5000 people but to keep people safe and socially distanced while they ring in the new year, capacity will be limited to 1500 and all partygoers will have to wear masks indoors.

“We are following all the CDC protocols. Our staff will be fully masked, but thankfully we do have an indoor/outdoor concept here at Power Plant Live!, so we have a space that's available for everyone,” Beal said.

While Covid cancelled or changed many local New Year's Eve events, this is one celebration in which both staff and their customers are looking forward to celebrate.

“You're going to be seeing a lot of staff members with smiles on their faces, whether they're outside. Now if they're inside, you might see their masks kind of scrunch up on their cheeks a little bit, just because we're so thrilled to be here, and just can not wait to have our doors open for the community again,” Beal said.

It's not too late to join the party as tickets are still available online or at the door.

Click here for ticket details available at Power Plant Live!