Potential CSX labor strike could disrupt commuter lines starting Friday

BALTIMORE — An ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor Unions could lead to some disruptions for travelers.

According to MDOT, there is a potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16.

Any labor strike would result in the suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line services until the issue is resolved.

In the event of a strike, MDOT MTA recommends that travelers plan for alternate routes.

The Penn Line service will not be impacted and will operate full service as scheduled.