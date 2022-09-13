Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Potential CSX labor strike could disrupt commuter lines starting Friday

CSX.jpeg
MDOT
CSX.jpeg
Posted at 8:11 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 20:11:43-04

BALTIMORE  — An ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor Unions could lead to some disruptions for travelers.

According to MDOT, there is a potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16.

Any labor strike would result in the suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line services until the issue is resolved.

In the event of a strike, MDOT MTA recommends that travelers plan for alternate routes.

The Penn Line service will not be impacted and will operate full service as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019