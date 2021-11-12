Possible road rage leads to double shooting

BALTIMORE — Their car broke down blocking Queensbury Avenue at Belvedere Avenue when police say an unidentified 53-year-old man and 24-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with another motorist who was upset that they were blocking his path.

The car edged by them and took off, but within minutes, a man appeared outside the disabled car and shot inside wounding both of them.

The double shooting has angered residents, like Meyer Goldschmidt.

“So what are they going to do? They’re going to shoot them? Why? Because they’re ignorant. They’re innocents that they did that to,” Goldschmidt said.

And people, like Angela Valentine, who helps to feed the hungry in the area.

“Every five seconds there’s a shooting. Two shootings up there yesterday. Then there was a dead body up there yesterday. This is really crazy out here today,” Valentine said.

The incident happened on the same block just south of Pimlico Race Course where a woman, who asked us to conceal her face out of fear for her own safety, says such violence has become somewhat routine.

“Since I’ve been here and it hasn’t been very long, there has been about four shootings just on this particular block alone,” she said.

The victims made it to an area hospital, one with a leg wound and the other with a bullet in the back, but are expected to survive, and police are still trying to determine if the man who shot them had been part of the road rage over a broken down car.

“You could not get out to help assist them, but talk junk to them and come back and just shoot them?” said Valentine. “You’re going to pay for this. This doesn’t make any sense out here in this world today.”

If you have any information about this case, which could help police, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.