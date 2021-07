BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire is at the scene of a possible gas leak at E. Fayette and N Calvert Street.

Because of this, Baltimore Police are asking individuals to avoid Fayette Street at Calvert Street, Guilford Avenue at Fayette Street and Baltimore Street at Fayette Street.

Baltimore Fire says it appears to be an underground leak so it is contained and once BGE arrives, they will take control of the scene.

We will update as more information comes in.