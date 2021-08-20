Possible COVID resurgence in late fall, more people need to get vaccinated

BALTIMORE — Doctors at Johns Hopkins are giving us an update today on COVID-19 and its spread in the US.

More than half the eligible people in the country are fully vaccinated but we are still seeing an increase in COVID cases.

States with more people vaccinated are seeing a slower rise in case numbers than states that are lagging behind.

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo an epidemiologist says the most important thing you can do right now is get vaccinated.

"If the case growth continues to slow the numbers may go back down in September, early October time-frame but unless we make considerable progress in vaccinating individuals we could see a resurgence of cases in the late fall, early winter as we enter the holiday season," she said.

She also says it's very important to get tested and for states and other jurisdictions to continue to expand testing options. She said testing helps find the infection and slows the spread of the virus.