TIMONIUM, Md. — The Irish Festival opened tonight at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Since 2012, the festival opens with a ceremony at Portz Pub. This pub is a pop-up pub in the Cow Palace and it is named after Tommy Portz.

Portz, a Baltimore City Police Officer was killed in the line of duty. Every year the pub is dedicated to a fallen hero.

This year the pub honors Lt. Nate Flynn. Flynn was the first firefighter to lose his life on duty in Howard County.