Port Discovery host COVID-19 Vaccination clinic in exchange for free tickets to museum

BALTIMORE — A vaccine for a free ticket.

Port discovery is working to get both adults and kids vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Every Saturday in February they're offering COVID vaccines,

If you get your shot there, you will also get a free ticket to the museum

Clinics will be from 10-3 on each Saturday in February.

The first one was held yesterday. You can get vaccinated, or boosted.

"I'm not here for me. I'm here cause my grandmother and my grandfather and my uncles and my asthmatic brother are at risk. I care about them. So I want them to be safe."

The clinics are for individuals five and older.

Port discovery is partnering with the city health department and Johns Hopkins Medicine to do this.

They will accept walk-ups, but you can also go online and register.