Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pop-up Vision Clinic gives one hundred students free glasses and eye exams

Vision Clinic Event
BleuCooper
A girl getting measured for glasses
Vision Clinic Event
Vision Clinic Event
Posted at 7:16 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 19:16:40-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — One hundred Howard County students received free eye exams and glasses Saturday during a private event held at Long Reach High School.

The one-day Vision Clinic was sponsored by Howard County Health Department and was in collaboration with the nonprofit OneSight.

Participants were preselected based on their need for eye exams.

In a media Q&A, OneSight states the goal of the event is to combat vision care challenges for students who may otherwise lack access.

"Eye exams and glasses act as powerful tools that can play a significant role in helping lift people out of poverty by enabling education and employment," said a spokesperson for the company.

According to Health.gov, it's recommended that children should have their vision checked at least once between ages 3 and 5, even if the child doesn't show signs of eye problems.

John Hopkins Medicine sites signs of vision problems could being:

  • Squinting
  • Tilting head or covering one eye
  • Sitting too close to the television or holding hand-held devices too close to the eyes
  • Rubbing eyes excessively
  • Complaining of headaches or eye pain
  • Having difficulty concentrating on schoolwork

This is the first time the non-profit has worked with the Howard County Health Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019