Pop Up shopping bazaar for Seniors

TIMONIUM — Local vendors brought their products to seniors in Baltimore County.

Wednesday afternoon nearly 20 local vendors set up shop outside of Brightview Mays Chapel Ridge in Timonium for an open-air market.

They offered everything from food to candles.

"It's a two-fold benefit,” said Christine Doyle, the Executive Director of Brightview Mays Chapel Ridge. “It supports the greater community in their recovery, but it also gives or residents and their family a unique shopping experience that they otherwise wouldn't have."

In addition to Brightview residents and their families' residents from a nearby condo community and vendors' customers were invited.

