Pop-up concert held for healthcare heroes at Sinai Hospital, North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — As our COVID numbers climb even higher, it's putting more strain on our healthcare heroes.

But some are trying to ease that burden with music!

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra held a pop-up concert inside Sinai Hospital on Thursday, bringing a cello player in to perform.

Their half hour performance was meant as a thank you to healthcare workers for their work during the pandemic, as well as a way to boost the spirits of those needing care.

A healthcare spokesperson says things like this are crucial.

"Our team members have gone through so much in the past year and a half, particularly our front-line healthcare teams," they said. "We've been trying to just be creative and do whatever we can to make them feel supported and feel secure in being able to come to work every day."

Other BSO programs around the area have included its daily music hot-line, its Take a Break program and musicians playing at several vaccination sites.