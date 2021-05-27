Pools set to open for Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Saturday Baltimore City's eleven pools are being cleaned and inspected for the summer season.

"Right now we have nine online," said recreation manager Darryl Sutton. "Two more are being inspected as we speak."

This year the summer pool season is expected to start on-time. Last year it was delayed due to the pandemic.

"We know how things operated last year," said Sutton. "This year we're familiar with what patrons can expect."

Baltimore City pools will continue to operate at 25 percent capacity. Online registration and reservations are required. Admission is free.

You can register and maker reservations by clicking here.

Private pools may operate differently.

Over at Meadowbrook, the facility is operating at 100 percent capacity. .

"Since May 15 where at 100 percent," said general manager John Cadigan. "We're expecting more people now that folks are vaccinated. They feel more comfortable being around other people and I think we’re going to have a pretty full summer."

For more information on Meadowbrook Swim Club click here.

It is recommended people call ahead to individual aquatic and recreation sites to see what rules are in place.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scoot is expected to help kick off the summer pool season this Saturday at the Roosevelt Pool in Hampden. Scott will help host the Big Splash event.