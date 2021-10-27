Poly unveils new flight simulator

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Polytechnic Institute opens a new flight simulator.

The school held a ribbon cutting and demonstration of its aviation program’s new addition.

The simulator is part of the Poly’s Empowerment Through Aviation Program.

The program was founded by Mike Jacobson, to honor his wife, a former navy pilot. The program supports young women from city schools and prepares them for careers in aviation, while helping to diversify the ranks of licensed pilots.

“We will have young people in Baltimore City Schools graduating with their pilot's license, being able to log hours here without ever leaving their school until they need to get up in the air,” said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises.

On Thursday, Dr. Santelises also presented the CEO Cup to Poly for the fourth year in a row. It’s awarded to the best Baltimore City JROTC unit. The award will be on display through the academic year.