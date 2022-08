BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking the public for help identifying a photo of a man accused of stabbing a woman.

The stabbing happened on August 12, around 9:30 p.m., in the 1200 block of Hunter Street.

Police have obtained a photo of the suspect.

Anyone knowing the individual pictured below is asked to call Central District detectives at 410-396-2411. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.