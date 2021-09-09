Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Woman struck and killed in Ellicott City on Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Police catering to those with disabilities in Howard County
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 11:50:49-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision that left one woman dead on Thursday.

Just a little after midnight, a 2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Route 29 in the area of Frederick Road when it struck a woman walking in the travel portion of the roadway.

The victim, 35-year-old Staciemarie Erica Brown, of Ellicott City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019