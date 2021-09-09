Police: Woman struck and killed in Ellicott City on Thursday

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision that left one woman dead on Thursday.

Just a little after midnight, a 2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Route 29 in the area of Frederick Road when it struck a woman walking in the travel portion of the roadway.

The victim, 35-year-old Staciemarie Erica Brown, of Ellicott City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.