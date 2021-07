ESSEX, Md. — A woman was shot and killed in Essex early Thursday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Proctor Avenue and police say the woman was shot in the upper body by a known suspect.

She was, later, pronounced dead at an area hospital.

This is an active investigation, but there is no threat to the community.

There is no further information at this time, but this article will be updated when more becomes available.