DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a woman was killed early Thursday following a Dundalk single-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to North Point and Maple Roads, just before 1:50 a.m., after a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree.

The occupant of the vehicle, 37-year-old Kristin Dewald, was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team will continue their investigation.