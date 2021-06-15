Watch
Police: Woman injured during Glen Burnie home invasion; suspect not found

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 15, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police say a woman was hit in the head during a Glen Burnie home invasion.

On Monday, at around 9 p.m., officers were called to the Fire Station located on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for a walk-in assault call.

The female victim advised she took items from her apartment on the 400 block of Hiddenbrook Drive to her parked vehicle. When she returned to her apartment, she was hit in the head from behind by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect forced his way into the apartment, ransacked the residence and then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim suffered a minor head injury and was treated by fire personnel and released from the fire house.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145.

