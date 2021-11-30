Police: Woman held Little Caesars up at gunpoint, one week after Brooklyn carjacking

BROOKLYN, Md. — A Severn woman is accused of holding a Little Caesars up at gunpoint, just one week after allegedly committing a carjacking.

The latest incident happened Sunday night in Brooklyn Park at the pizza shop located in the 5600 block of Ritchie Highway.

Police say 23-year-old Katherine Cinnamon Muldrow went into the business with a gun drawn, demanding cash from the register.

The next day around 4:30pm, officers stopped Muldrow as she was driving on Teague Road in Hanover.

She was armed with a loaded 9mm gun that was allegedly used in the robbery.

Detectives were also able to tie Muldrow to a November 21 carjacking that happened in the 4100 block of Belle Grove Road.

In that case, police say Muldrow met up with the victim to possibly purchase his 2004 Acura TL.

After a test drive, Muldrow allegedly pulled a gun and ordered the victim away before fleeing in the car.

It's unclear if the stolen Acura was ever recovered. At the time of her arrest, Muldrow was driving a different vehicle.