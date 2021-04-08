Watch
Police in Washington D.C. need help finding two missing brothers ages 6 and 13

D.C. Metropolitan Police
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 08, 2021
WASHINGTON — Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police are in search of two missing brothers.

Isaiah Clark, 6, and his 13-year-old brother Terell were last seen around 6:45 pm Wednesday in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, NE.

Police say Isaiah was wearing a gray Spider Man shirt, with a blue and yellow GAP hoodie, blue jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

He's about 3 feet 2 and 85 pounds.

Terell was wearing a gray and black Adidas t-shirt, an army fatigue jacket, with black and white Nike Air sneakers.

He's about 5 feet 5 and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.

