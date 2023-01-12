Watch Now
Police warn about social media extortion

Prince George's County Police is investigating online threats targeting four middle school students
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jan 12, 2023
BALTIMORE, Md. — Prince George's County Police is warning parents about threats their child could come across on social media.

According to a release, the criminals threatened four middle school students through Instagram and Tik Tok.

Police said the four students got messages demanding $1,000 or else face harm. The department did not disclose specifics about what kind of harm the threats included.

According to the release, the threats did not stop when the students refused to pay the criminals. Instead, more messages were sent, this time with photos of the children's homes from Google Maps.

Police did not reveal the name of the school to protect the identities of the children.
The department warned parents to monitor their children’s use of social media and limit their activities on the platforms.

"People should not attempt to handle the issue on their own," said police.

If this happens to you, do not ever pay money to someone making a threat over social media.

