Police warn about man who solicited teen girls in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are warning the public about a man who approached two 14-year-old girls and offered them money for sex.

The girls were able to take a picture before calling the police, said police in a media release.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. today near the Swansfield Pool in Columbia, off of Cedar Lane across from Swansfield Elementary School.

Police are urging parents and young people to be aware and report if they have been approached in a similar manner. Anyone who recognizes this suspect should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

