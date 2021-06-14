Police: Victims in two recent unrelated Columbia shootings have died

COLUMBIA, Md. — Victims in two unrelated shootings have recently died, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Jaden Ealey, 21, of Columbia, was shot on May 30, at 7:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Foreland Garth. Police were called for a report of shots fired and located Ealey behind the Exxon gas station.

He died on Friday.

RELATED: Man critically injured in Sunday evening shooting behind Columbia gas station

Montez Case, 22, of Columbia, was shot on June 11, at a little before 9:35 p.m. in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Police arrived and found Case in the parking lot near a convenience store.

He died on Sunday.

RELATED: Man dies after being shot in Columbia Friday night

Both victims were initially taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition and, although police do not believe that either shooting was random or connected, they do think Ealey's murder was drug related.

There is no suspect information available for release in either case at this time.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.