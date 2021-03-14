Menu

Police: Vehicle drives off after running red light, hitting pedestrian walking in crosswalk in AA Co.

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 14, 2021
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Police are looking for a vehicle that ran a red light and hit a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk at an intersection in Anne Arundel County.

On Saturday, at about 5:58 a.m., the pictured vehicle, a blue Honda Sedan, ran the red light at Solomons Island Road and South River Road and hit a pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle then fled the scene.

A witness followed the vehicle and was able to retrieve a photo. Police say they have a partial Maryland tag XXX2469 (1812 commemorative plate).

The vehicle was last seen entering Annapolis City. If you have any information please call 410-222-1960.

