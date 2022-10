ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Shots fired over the cost to unlock a car.

That's what police say happened in Annapolis over the weekend.

A tow truck driver told officers they were helping someone unlock their car in the 900 block of Royal Street on Saturday.

The customer became unhappy about the price and started to argue with the tow operator.

When the operator began driving away, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the tow truck, damaging it.

So far no arrests have been made.